UPDATED: Cordova man, 19, dies after shooting; report says someone tried to steal truck

A 19-year-old Cordova man has died after being shot Saturday by someone who was trying to steal his truck, according to law enforcement incident reports.

Devin Allen Dempsey, of Riley Road, died Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

He was a 2020 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

The attempted carjacking occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the former Hollie’s Bar & Grill, located at 1971 Cannon Bridge Road.

Someone attempted to steal Dempsey’s 1999 Dodge Ram pickup, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Dempsey was shot in the process.

Afterward, he went to a relative’s house on Riley Road.

That relative told deputies that Dempsey was holding his side when he entered her home.

She jokingly asked him if he’d been shot, the report said.

He told her he had and lifted his shirt to reveal the hole in his side, she told deputies.

He then called his father to pick him up to take him to the Regional Medical Center.