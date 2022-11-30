 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Body found in Eutawville area ID’d

A body found near Eutawville has been identified as a 39-year-old woman, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Crystal Nicole Turner was “identified by tattoos and forensics,” Fogle said.

Turner’s last known address was in Church Hill, Tennessee. Fogle noted that she was possibly living or staying with someone in South Carolina.

The cause and manner of Turner’s death remain under investigation, pending additional lab work.

Turner’s remains were found on Nov. 12.

A father and son were riding on a tractor when they discovered her body in a ditch on Cement Bridge Road.

Cement Bridge Road runs from County Line Road to Toney Bay Road in unincorporated areas of Eutawville. The location of the ditch where the men discovered her body was about a quarter-mile from County Line Road.

The following Tennessee law enforcement agencies said they’ve not had any missing persons reports filed for Turner: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Church Hill Police Department.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

