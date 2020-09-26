UPDATED: Bamberg councilman facing criminal sexual conduct with minor charge, others

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents took Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard into custody in Bamberg on Friday.

Kinard, 49, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first- degree, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, assault and battery first-degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

Affidavits claim he:

• Allegedly touched the private parts of a juvenile female through her clothing without her consent on Sept. 17.

• Allegedly contacted a juvenile female to persuade her to engage in sexual activity on Sept. 17.

• Allegedly attempted to engage in intercourse with a female between the ages of 14 and 16 between 2016-2017.

• Allegedly displayed pornography to a juvenile female on Sept. 17. He’s also accused of displaying pornography to a juvenile male.

• Allegedly communicated with a juvenile male between 2017-2019 for the purpose of persuading the juvenile male to engage in sexual activity.

• Allegedly engaged in sexual battery with a male juvenile victim between the ages of 6 and 8 by grabbing his private parts between 2008-2010.