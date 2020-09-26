UPDATED: Bamberg councilman facing criminal sexual conduct with minor charge, others

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents took Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard into custody in Bamberg on Friday.
Kinard, 49, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first- degree, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, assault and battery first-degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.
Affidavits claim he:
• Allegedly touched the private parts of a juvenile female through her clothing without her consent on Sept. 17.
• Allegedly contacted a juvenile female to persuade her to engage in sexual activity on Sept. 17.
• Allegedly attempted to engage in intercourse with a female between the ages of 14 and 16 between 2016-2017.
• Allegedly displayed pornography to a juvenile female on Sept. 17. He’s also accused of displaying pornography to a juvenile male.
• Allegedly communicated with a juvenile male between 2017-2019 for the purpose of persuading the juvenile male to engage in sexual activity.
• Allegedly engaged in sexual battery with a male juvenile victim between the ages of 6 and 8 by grabbing his private parts between 2008-2010.
SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.
Kinard was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Kinard lost his re-election bid in the June Democratic primary.
