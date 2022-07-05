 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Updated: Accident cleared on I-26 near Orangeburg

  • 0
I-26
SCDOT

Four vehicles collided early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 26, temporarily blocking both lanes of westbound traffic about two miles from Orangeburg.

The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. near mile maker 143, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

As traffic slowed on I-26, the driver of a 1986 Ford F-150 allegedly struck a 2016 Mazda 3Sport, Tidwell said. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2018 Toyota Corolla were also hit in the collision.

The two occupants of the Ford and three of the four occupants of the Toyota were transported to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The other occupant of the Toyota was transported to Palmetto Health Richland.

The occupants of the Mazda and Chevrolet were not physically injured.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

An Orca whale hunting party has caused Great White Sharks to flee their habitat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News