Updated: Accident cleared on I-26 near Orangeburg

Four vehicles collided early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 26, temporarily blocking both lanes of westbound traffic about two miles from Orangeburg.

The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. near mile maker 143, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

As traffic slowed on I-26, the driver of a 1986 Ford F-150 allegedly struck a 2016 Mazda 3Sport, Tidwell said. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2018 Toyota Corolla were also hit in the collision.

The two occupants of the Ford and three of the four occupants of the Toyota were transported to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The other occupant of the Toyota was transported to Palmetto Health Richland.

The occupants of the Mazda and Chevrolet were not physically injured.

