UPDATED: 76-year-old woman shot in Holly Hill; husband allegedly claimed he shot her

A 76-year-old woman was shot late Saturday night, according to Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter. She was flown to a trauma center.

Her 81-year-old husband allegedly claimed he shot her, Detter said.

The husband called 911 at 10:26 p.m. from the Russell Street home he shares with his wife.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the wife on the floor with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Her husband was sitting nearby and cooperated with deputies, Detter said.

Orangeburg County EMS worked to transport the wife to a Columbia-area trauma hospital.

Detter also noted the husband suffers from multiple serious health issues.

EMS transported the husband to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for further assessment of his health issues.

The husband and wife remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon, Detter said. The wife is in stable condition.

Detter said the incident remains under investigation.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Santee Police Department assisted the Holly Hill Police Department at the scene, Detter said.

