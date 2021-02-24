UPDATED: 2 charged in Vance homicide

Two men are each facing a murder charge in the death of a Summerville man who died last month after he was shot multiple times in Vance.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. deputy marshals arrested Malik Shaquan Hedin, 24, of 1636 Larry St., North Charleston, and Theodore Lawrence Nelson, 28, of 226 White St., Moncks Corner, on Monday. The pair appeared for their arraignments before an Orangeburg County magistrate on Wednesday.

Warrants say their arrests came after an extensive investigation.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from or where you’re running to, we will come after you regardless of whether you’re in county, in state or elsewhere,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sean McCants, 32, of Summerville, died on Jan. 21, just five days after he was shot on Jan. 16 at 332 Mill Creek Road in Vance.

“Investigators learned that around 2 a.m. shots were fired from a passing vehicle, striking the victim, who was outside of the residence,” sheriff’s office public information officer Richard Walker said.

Warrants accuse Hedin and Nelson of shooting McCants.