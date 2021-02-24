 Skip to main content
UPDATED: 2 charged in Vance homicide
Two men are each facing a murder charge in the death of a Summerville man who died last month after he was shot multiple times in Vance.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. deputy marshals arrested Malik Shaquan Hedin, 24, of 1636 Larry St., North Charleston, and Theodore Lawrence Nelson, 28, of 226 White St., Moncks Corner, on Monday. The pair appeared for their arraignments before an Orangeburg County magistrate on Wednesday.

Warrants say their arrests came after an extensive investigation.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from or where you’re running to, we will come after you regardless of whether you’re in county, in state or elsewhere,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Sean McCants, 32, of Summerville, died on Jan. 21, just five days after he was shot on Jan. 16 at 332 Mill Creek Road in Vance.

“Investigators learned that around 2 a.m. shots were fired from a passing vehicle, striking the victim, who was outside of the residence,” sheriff’s office public information officer Richard Walker said.

Warrants accuse Hedin and Nelson of shooting McCants.

McCants succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a Midlands area hospital, Walker said.

If convicted of murder, Nelson and Hedin face up to life in prison.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

