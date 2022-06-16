UPDATED: 2 bodies found near Eutawville; suspect in custody; toddler OK

The bodies of two apparent homicide victims were found in a home near Eutawville.

A suspect is in custody, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This agency worked throughout the night on this case, which resulted in this subject being taken into custody,” Ravenell said. “This is what you can expect if you consider doing something like this,” he said.

Ravenell said he expects the suspect will be charged with two counts of murder.

Orangeburg County investigators were called to Raymond Brown’s home at 246 Wesgar Avenue in Eutawville.

They found the bodies of the 62-year-old Brown and Jean Ann Brown, 66, of Poplar Hill Drive, Cross.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said the pair were, “fatally wounded in an apparent homicide on Wednesday.”

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, June 20.

Investigators developed information that led to the victims’ vehicle being located in North Charleston.

That information, in turn, led to the suspect.

A 1.5-year-old child believed to have been taken from the Wesgar residence has been reconnected with his family after being located safely in St. George.

An employee at the BP gas station, located at 6118 W. Jim Bilton Boulevard, discovered the toddler when she stepped outside for a break around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The employee had the windows down on her car due to the hot weather, Camp said.

She noticed a male toddler inside of her car as she walked past it.

She then called 911 to report the incident.

“He was confused and upset,” Camp said about the toddler. The child was wearing a diaper and a shirt.

Dorchester County EMS paramedics checked the toddler out. He was OK, Camp said.

The employee told investigators she didn’t know the toddler or how he got inside of her car, Camp said.

Officers spent about two hours trying to locate the toddler’s family members, but were unsuccessful. They posted information online, while Camp called the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Department of Social Services for assistance.

The toddler was placed in emergency protective custody until his family was located.

Investigators eventually reunited the toddler with his family members.

Camp said the toddler is linked to the suspect in the Eutawville case.

Ravenell said the investigation will continue.

“We’re not finished with this yet,” he said.

