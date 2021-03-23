Updated: 16-year-old charged in death; three face murder charges in fatal shooting of Orangeburg teacher

A 16-year-old male is facing a murder charge in the December shooting death of Karl Williams, a beloved Orangeburg school teacher.
“This individual was taken into custody at an Orangeburg apartment complex today by members of my team and those of the U.S. Marshals,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve investigated this senseless shooting since moment one,” he said.
The teen will go before a family court judge at a later date for a probable cause hearing.
The 16-year-old was the last suspect sought in the death of the 49-year-old Myers Road man.
Two others facing murder charges in the case include Aloysius Green Jr. and Travone “Calik” Guinyard. Both are 18.
Authorities took Green into custody in January. He remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Guinyard, of Pelion, is currently being held in the Marion County detention center in Florida.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office online records, officers took Guinyard into custody on Feb. 3 and charged him with grand theft of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and providing a false name to law enforcement officers.
Eventually, Guinyard will be extradited to Orangeburg County to face the charge of murder in Williams’ death.
On Dec. 14, 2020, Williams’ mother heard a knock on the door as she was sitting on the couch and watching television.
Williams was in the back bedroom and came to the front to see who was knocking, she told deputies.
“When he looked out the door, he was shot,” an incident report states.
His mother wasn’t injured.
She called 911.
When deputies arrived, they found Williams “laying on the floor inside of the doorway, unresponsive, and appeared to have been struck in the torso by gunfire,” the report states.
The home was shot seven times and Williams’ 2016 white Chevrolet Equinox was also damaged by a bullet.
Williams most recently had worked at Brookdale Elementary School as the parent liaison and in the computer lab.
Less than a month before he was killed, Williams was part of Claflin University’s virtual commencement after earning a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction.
Williams was employed by the school district for decades. He’d previously worked as a coach and taught in other schools within the district.
Those who knew him best described Williams as a humble and kind gentleman with an infectious personality.
