Updated: 16-year-old charged in death; three face murder charges in fatal shooting of Orangeburg teacher

Eventually, Guinyard will be extradited to Orangeburg County to face the charge of murder in Williams’ death.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Williams’ mother heard a knock on the door as she was sitting on the couch and watching television.

Williams was in the back bedroom and came to the front to see who was knocking, she told deputies.

“When he looked out the door, he was shot,” an incident report states.

His mother wasn’t injured.

She called 911.

When deputies arrived, they found Williams “laying on the floor inside of the doorway, unresponsive, and appeared to have been struck in the torso by gunfire,” the report states.

The home was shot seven times and Williams’ 2016 white Chevrolet Equinox was also damaged by a bullet.

Williams most recently had worked at Brookdale Elementary School as the parent liaison and in the computer lab.

Less than a month before he was killed, Williams was part of Claflin University’s virtual commencement after earning a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction.