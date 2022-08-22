UPDATED: 1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg shooting

A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed and three other people were injured late Sunday night outside of an Orangeburg home.

Safiya Daniels, of Ballentine Crossing Lane, Irmo, was pronounced dead at the Regional Medical Center.

An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

A concerned citizen reported several people were shot at 519 Buckley Street at 10:45 p.m., according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

When officers arrived, they found “copious amounts of young people screaming,” the report said.

A 23-year-old Georgia man and a 21-year-old Orangeburg woman were on the ground about a foot apart from each other. They were near a black Honda Accord.

The 21-year-old woman had a gunshot wound and the 23-year-old man didn’t appear to have a gunshot wound, but was unresponsive, the report states.

Officers were then called to Daniels, who was unconscious in the driveway of the residence.

A 23-year-old man, who was at the scene, was already at the Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his arm, the report states.

Officers located several shell casings on Buckley Street. There were several bloodstains and “burnt tire tracks” in the road near the end of Buckley Street.

Orangeburg County EMS and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office attempted to secure the scene, but “several individuals became combative with officers and EMS personnel,” the report states.

Once the scene was secured, EMS took Daniels, the 23-year-old Georgia man and 21-year-old Orangeburg woman to the Regional Medical Center.

Officers attempted to speak with people at the scene, “however, no one could give an account of the events that took place,” the report states.

Officers noted the rear window of a red Nissan Sentra was struck by a bullet. The Sentra had a Virginia license plate.

A Nissan Maxima was parked in the road. The driver’s door was open and drops of blood were near the speaker.

Pizza boxes and alcoholic beverages were scattered about on the Maxima, the report states.

“I could smell the odor of marijuana,” an officer reported.

A window in an upstairs apartment was also struck by gunfire.

The shooting prompted a temporary lockdown at South Carolina State University from midnight until 2 a.m.

Daniels was not enrolled at S.C. State, but one S.C. State student received a gunshot wound and was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, no one had been arrested in the Buckley Street shooting.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers don’t have to give their names.