UPDATED: 1 injured in trooper-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

A man was injured in a shooting incident involving a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday near Holly Hill, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby.

The incident took place on Jupiter Court just after 8:30 p.m.

Just after midnight Sunday, the S.C. Department of Public Safety issued a statement confirming an officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County.

"A South Carolina state trooper stopped a vehicle after it pulled out in front of the trooper (failure to yield). The trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 176 near Holly Hill around 8:17 p.m. The vehicle initially stopped, but the violator sped off when the trooper exited his vehicle," according to the SCDPS statement.

"The trooper began a short pursuit of the vehicle where the suspect ran into a residential yard on Juniper Court near SC 310 highway, striking a wooden structure. The suspect then exited his vehicle with a firearm and the trooper discharged his firearm, striking the suspect."

The injured man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SCDPS. The trooper was not injured in the incident.