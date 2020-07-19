UPDATED: 1 injured in trooper-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

A man was injured in a shooting incident involving a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday near Holly Hill, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby.
The incident took place on Jupiter Court just after 8:30 p.m.
Just after midnight Sunday, the S.C. Department of Public Safety issued a statement confirming an officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County.
"A South Carolina state trooper stopped a vehicle after it pulled out in front of the trooper (failure to yield). The trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 176 near Holly Hill around 8:17 p.m. The vehicle initially stopped, but the violator sped off when the trooper exited his vehicle," according to the SCDPS statement.
"The trooper began a short pursuit of the vehicle where the suspect ran into a residential yard on Juniper Court near SC 310 highway, striking a wooden structure. The suspect then exited his vehicle with a firearm and the trooper discharged his firearm, striking the suspect."
The injured man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SCDPS. The trooper was not injured in the incident.
SLED is investigating the incident. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard agency protocol following an officer involved-shooting, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the SCDPS.
At the scene Saturday evening, multiple Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies and S.C. Highway Patrol troopers were present.
Yellow tape roped off an area of the street and front yards in the 130 block of Jupiter Court.
A dark-colored vehicle was in the front yard of a home and a trooper’s vehicle was parked a few yards from it.
The dark-colored vehicle had both driver’s side doors open and some officials appeared to be processing the area near it.
A Berkeley County emergency vehicle was also seen leaving the area.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
