Update: Orangeburg shooting victim identified
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg man was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Investigators were sent to a Shadowlawn Drive location around 9 p.m. Tuesday after a call came in about a shooting.

Witnesses said they were at the basketball courts behind Brookdale Elementary School when they heard multiple gunshots. The witnesses fled.

They said they didn’t realize a person had been shot until later.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim was 28-year-old Tashon S. Grant of Orangewood Drive, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

An autopsy is planned for Thursday.

The sheriff’s office previously announced it was seeking a person of interest in the shooting incident but has since determined the person has no new information in the case.

