No injuries have been reported from Saturday’s shooting on the South Carolina State University campus, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division

SLED says it will provide additional information when it becomes available for release.

The university reports that the campus was placed on lockdown about 11:30 p.m. after campus police received reports of shots fired in the vicinity of the Hugine Suites student apartment complex.

Surveillance video captured photos and license plate information of potential suspects.

The lockdown was lifted just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

S.C. State asked SLED to investigate the incident.