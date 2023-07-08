ODPS announced on Saturday evening that Na’Ziya Grays has been found safe, an ODPS Facebook post states.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was seeking a 14-year-old Orangeburg girl who was last seen on Friday around 11:30 p.m. on Adden Street.
Grays was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She stands 5-foot-2, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion.
