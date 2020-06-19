Update: Bowman man in custody, accused of random assaults on women in Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Bowman man is accused of randomly hitting women around Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This is not acceptable by any stretch of the imagination,” Ravenell said. “These are people’s mothers and sisters, and where I come from you protect women. You don’t hit women.”

Christopher Lucas, 37, was identified as a suspect in at least three cases, Ravenell said.

Three warrants have been taken out on the Bowman man alleging assault and battery.

An Orangeburg woman said she was washing clothes at a Whaley Street Laundromat on June 12 when an unknown man walked up to her. She said for no apparent reason, the man punched her in the face.

Two more women in separate incidents at the Shell/Bojangles on Chestnut Street said this week they had been struck for no reason as well.

Those women gave a similar description of their assailant, which led investigators to Lucas.

If anyone else has been a victim of these random assaults, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

