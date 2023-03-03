A male was injured in a shooting incident on the campus of South Carolina State University early Friday morning.

He’s since been released from the hospital, according to S.C. State spokesperson Allie Harris-Beeks.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting incident at the request of S.C. State’s police department.

The shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. at Hugine Suites, an on-campus, co-ed housing facility.

The campus community was temporarily placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched for a suspect, according to the university.

Around 1:25 a.m., the lockdown was lifted after law enforcement determined there was no threat, Harris-Beeks said.

“S.C. State University is committed to the safety and well-being of our campus community first,” she said.

“Last year, President Alexander Conyers implemented a comprehensive safety initiative which included the hiring of six additional campus safety officers to assist campus police, and the upgrading of lighting and security technology, particularly around residence halls and classroom buildings,” she said.

“Additional security cameras with capability to capture more than 700 views have also been installed and the installation of 27 emergency call boxes across the campus is expected,” she added.

“The university maintains a strong relationship with other local and state law enforcement agencies that provide education and support when needed. Students, faculty and staff remain diligent in taking personal responsibility to maintain a safe and healthy campus environment,” Harris-Beeks said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol also assisted following Friday morning’s shooting incident.

SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said the investigation is active and ongoing.