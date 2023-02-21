Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A U-Haul rental truck and its contents were stolen from a Landfill Road property near Orangeburg on Monday, according to an incident report.

The report claims the renter left the truck unlocked and left the keys in the cup holder.

The 2008 GMC C5500 truck contained a king-size bedroom furniture set – which included a mattress, box springs, headboard, footboard and bed rails.

Other items in the truck included a chest of drawers, two night stands and a 60-inch Roku flatscreen television.

The value of the stolen truck and its contents is $26,400.

In other reports:

• A 50-inch Toshiba smart television was stolen from a Wagon Road home near Orangeburg on Friday.

The theft was recorded on video surveillance.

The value of the television is $1,500.

• A Cordova Road resident reported hearing “constant gunshots” around 6 p.m. Monday. The resident lives near Mixon Mill Road, outside Orangeburg.

A deputy checked the area for any evidence of gunshots, but couldn’t find any.

• A Whittaker Parkway resident, near Orangeburg, reported hearing three gunshots at 6 p.m. Monday.

Deputies weren’t able to determine where or if shots were fired.

• The following items were reported stolen from a Jamison Avenue home near Orangeburg: a chop saw, a belt sander, a vacuum cleaner, a Werner six-foot ladder, a machete, a faucet, a Little Giant Ladder and two drills.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The value of the items is $1,420.