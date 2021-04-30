Two sought in St. Matthews gas station break-in

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two people who broke into a St. Matthews business at 1:13 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

The two appeared to break a window at the BP gas station, located at 730 Bridge Street, before entering and rummaging through a cabinet for a few seconds, Calhoun County Chief Deputy Matt Trentham said.

The pair then exited the business the same way they’d entered it.

Trentham said the two arrived and fled on foot.

One of the two wore black pants, a black jacket with white sleeves, tan shoes, a cobalt blue knit cap and dark gloves.

The other person wore black pants, a black hoodie with white sleeves and dark gloves.

The break-in is still under investigation, but Trentham said it appears the two didn’t take anything.

If anyone has information about the pair, they are asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

