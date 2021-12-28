Two shot in robbery in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Two men were shot during a robbery on Petunia Court around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to an ODPS incident report.

One man was shot in the arm. The second had a gunshot wound to the right side of his upper back and another one to his lower back.

Both were transported to the Regional Medical Center.

Orangeburg officers responded to the scene to assist the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers found the man with the back wounds on the ground, in the doorway of a silver Honda Accord.

The Accord had several bullet holes, the report states.

The man with an arm wound was standing with another man on the porch of a house. The men yelled to officers that someone tried to rob them, and gave the officers a description of the person.

Another officer radioed that he saw a man “wearing all black acting suspicious” walking in the area of Frazier Street and Cannon Bridge Road, the report states.

He detained the man until deputies arrived. An officer noticed an abrasion on the man and took him to the hospital.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, no one has been charged.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a check made out for $990 to Malibu Apartments on Dec. 23, according to an ODPS incident report.

The office manager told officers that the check from the Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg Action Committee had been sitting on her desk.

Several people were present when she had to turn her back on the room for a moment, she said.

When she returned, the check was missing.

