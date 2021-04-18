Two shot in North, person sought; police believe two incidents are related

A 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot around 5 p.m. Saturday in the North area, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer.

Investigators are seeking a person of interest, Shirer said. They believe both people were shot by the same person.

Police first responded to a Colter Street residence where the man sustained a gunshot wound to his mid-torso.

Emergency crews set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter so medics could transport the man to a trauma center, Shirer said.

While officers were at the Colter Street scene, the injured woman went to the landing zone in her car. She said someone shot her at a location outside of the town limits.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The North Police Department is investigating the shooting scene on Colter Road, Shirer said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene agents and the North Police Department are investigating the shooting incident involving the woman.