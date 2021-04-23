Two shot, Bowman man charged

A Bowman man is in custody after two people were airlifted to a medical facility to be treated for gunshot wounds.

“After arriving on the scene, we found that two victims were in need of urgent medical care,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We were also able to take into custody a suspect still on scene,” he said.

Brandon Chavis, 28, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to a Willie Road residence around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said they initially encountered Chavis and took him into custody.

Inside the home, a male and a female were found to have each suffered what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The two gunshot victims were taken by air ambulance to a medical facility.

