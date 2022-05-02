 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Two shot at pub, report says

Police, illustration

Two men were shot at an Orangeburg pub just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Someone shot several rounds inside of the Pit Stop Pub, located at 2868 Bamberg Road, around 1:18 a.m., the report said. A witness heard four shots ring out.

One bullet struck a 38-year-old man. Unknown individuals took him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Another bullet struck a 47-year-old man in the left side of his body.

He was medivacked to a hospital from the scene.

He told deputies he didn’t know who shot him.

Deputies found one bullet fragment and three shell casings in the building.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

