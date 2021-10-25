Two Orangeburg men accused of murdering two women, trying to kill two others

Two 19-year-old Orangeburg men have been charged in the shooting that left two women dead and another injured.
Trevon Tyriek Dixon, of Louise Drive, and Dimonte Jashon Fields, of Ellis Avenue, are both facing two counts each of murder and attempted murder in the Sept. 12 shooting outside Orangeburg.
Earlier this month, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jamore Makel Ellison, 18, of 1753 B St., Orangeburg. He’s facing the same charges as his co-defendants.
The shooting occurred as four women were leaving a Coleman Avenue party in a Honda, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses reported seeing an SUV cut off the Honda.
Two people exited the SUV and opened fire.
“We haven’t stopped since that initial call came in early that morning,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“We have followed the leads until we came up with these two being there during this senseless and tragic shooting,” he said.
Ellison and Dixon are accused of shooting firearms. Fields is accused of driving them.
Fields is also accused of being armed during the encounter.
His warrant accuses him of driving “multiple co-defendants to search for a vehicle they believed was occupied by a rival subject.”
Fields allegedly followed the Honda and then pulled out in front of it.
“This enabled the co-defendants to fire multiple times into the vehicle,” the warrant alleges.
Fields then drove the shooters away, warrants claim.
Candice Brown, 35 and Jessica Johnson, 39, both of Orangeburg, were killed in the incident.
A third woman sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.
A fourth woman in the Honda was not physically injured.
Law enforcement officers took Fields into custody at his home around 7 a.m. Friday, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
The U.S. Marshals Service and sheriff’s office had Fields in custody and sitting on the front lawn when ODPS officers arrived to assist them.
The report alleges that Fields attempted to flee law enforcement “by jumping through a closed window and once he made it out of the window, a U.S. Marshal tased Mr. Fields in order to subdue him.”
Orangeburg County EMS arrived at the scene, but Fields refused medical attention.
Dixon has been held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since Sept. 24 on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He’s accused of sexually forcing himself on a woman back on Sept. 19, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman said she told the man to stop multiple times. The woman went to the Regional Medical Center for treatment once the man left.
Dixon is also has a pending charge of possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
Dixon and Fields appeared for arraignment hearings before Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant on Monday afternoon.
A circuit court judge may consider setting bonds on Fields, Ellison and Dixon at a later date.
If convicted of murder, they each face up to life in prison.
Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.
