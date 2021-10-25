Two Orangeburg men accused of murdering two women, trying to kill another

Two 19-year-old Orangeburg men have been charged in the shooting that left two women dead and another injured.

Trevon Tyriek Dixon, of Louise Drive, and Dimonte Jashon Fields, of Ellis Avenue, are both facing two counts each of murder and attempted murder in the Sept. 12 shooting outside Orangeburg.

Earlier this month, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jamore Makel Ellison, 18, of 1753 B St., Orangeburg. He’s facing the same charges as his co-defendants.

The shooting occurred as four women were leaving a Coleman Avenue party in a Honda, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses reported seeing an SUV cut off the Honda.

Two people exited the SUV and opened fire.

“We haven’t stopped since that initial call came in early that morning,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We have followed the leads until we came up with these two being there during this senseless and tragic shooting,” he said.

Ellison and Dixon are accused of shooting firearms. Fields is accused of driving them.

Fields is also accused of being armed during the encounter.