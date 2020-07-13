Two men shot, another hit by vehicle in Orangeburg County incidents

Holly Hill Police Department

Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter announced on Monday that his department is looking for a blue Subaru Outback which may be connected to a suspicious incident from July 8.

According to an incident report, a man reported that an unknown person drove into a Franklin Street yard around 8 p.m. and waited for about 20 minutes.

The unknown person then knocked on the door of the man’s home and asked his juvenile daughter if a specific person lived at the home.

She told the person that no one lived there by that name.

The juvenile daughter took a couple of photos of the vehicle before her father called police to check it out.

Detter said officers are investigating the incident.

Two days prior to the July 8 incident, a woman on La Vista Lane, just outside of Holly Hill, reported seeing a similar vehicle pull into her yard, Detter said.

If anyone has information about this vehicle and the driver, they are asked to call the Holly Hill Police Department at 1-803-496-3811. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

