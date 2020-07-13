Two men shot, another hit by vehicle in Orangeburg County incidents

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Two men were injured in two different shootings over the weekend.
Another man was in a mild coma after being struck by a vehicle near Holly Hill.
The Holly Hill incident occurred around 11 p.m. Friday in the Bridgewater Drive and Catamount Road area.
A witness reported that a 22-year-old Holly Hill man and an unknown person had a verbal altercation.
During the altercation, the man was allegedly “hit and dragged with a vehicle,” a sheriff’s office incident report said.
The witness said that injured man wouldn’t identify the driver or vehicle.
A deputy attempted to make contact with the injured man at the Regional Medical Center, but he was in surgery.
The deputy noted that the injured man has a possible head injury and would be in a mild coma until the swelling subsided.
In a separate incident, a person reported someone shot him at the Circle K gas station at 2744 North Road while he attempted to open the fuel tank of his vehicle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday.
The person said an Orangeburg man walked up to him and asked about a Facebook post.
The Orangeburg man then discharged the firearm and a .45-caliber bullet struck the person in the right foot.
Someone took the injured person to the Regional Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wound.
In another unrelated incident, someone shot a 40-year-old Orangeburg man twice in his left leg during a verbal altercation at a Rivers Street home at noon Sunday, according to an incident report.
The injured man said he and another man got into a verbal altercation about women. He alleged the other man pulled a firearm from his waistband and shot him.
The injured man underwent treatment at RMC for his wounds.
In other incidents:
• A man on Lodge Hall Street, Vance, reported someone stole a .380-caliber Hi-Point firearm from an unlocked vehicle.
The firearm is valued at $200.
• Someone stole the following items from a Shillings Bridge Road shed on Friday: a tire, a stereo system, two guitars, five tattoo guns, various tools and an assortment of clothing.
The value of the stolen items is $2,325.
• Someone stole a 2018 gray Nissan Versa from a Gable Drive residence in Eutawville on Friday during the early morning hours. The vehicle is valued at $8,500.
Holly Hill Police Department
Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter announced on Monday that his department is looking for a blue Subaru Outback which may be connected to a suspicious incident from July 8.
According to an incident report, a man reported that an unknown person drove into a Franklin Street yard around 8 p.m. and waited for about 20 minutes.
The unknown person then knocked on the door of the man’s home and asked his juvenile daughter if a specific person lived at the home.
She told the person that no one lived there by that name.
The juvenile daughter took a couple of photos of the vehicle before her father called police to check it out.
Detter said officers are investigating the incident.
Two days prior to the July 8 incident, a woman on La Vista Lane, just outside of Holly Hill, reported seeing a similar vehicle pull into her yard, Detter said.
If anyone has information about this vehicle and the driver, they are asked to call the Holly Hill Police Department at 1-803-496-3811. Callers don’t have to give their names.
