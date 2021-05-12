Two men killed, one injured in Orangeburg; investigation continues into shootings

Two men were shot to death and another was injured on Tuesday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office statement.
As of late Wednesday, investigators were still working on determining a motive or who fired weapons, Maj. Rene Williams said.
The incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Redd Road in Orangeburg.
When deputies arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds.
A 20-year-old who lived at the Redd Road home was found in the driver’s seat of a 1999 green GMC Sierra pickup with gunshot wounds to his back, an incident report states.
Two females were talking to him.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Deputies reported finding a black handgun in the truck’s glove compartment, the report states. They called for a wrecker to tow the truck to the sheriff’s office impound lot.
Deputies also found a deceased, 43-year-old Orangeburg man with a gunshot wound to the forehead lying near the far right side of a mobile home, the report states.
He had a small black handgun beside him, according to the report.
Deputies then found a 41-year-old Cayce man lying about 75 feet behind the mobile home, the report states.
The report states he was on his stomach and moaning with pain.
He had a black, single-barrel shotgun and a green shotgun next to him, the report states.
A deputy rolled the man over on his back and asked him who shot him. The man gave a brief description and then lost consciousness, the report states.
The man began to have shallow breaths and a deputy soon began chest compressions to save his life until EMS arrived. The man died.
The report also alleges that deputies located a 1999 white Ford F-250 truck on the property. A Swansea man reported the truck stolen, and the license plate was registered to a vehicle out of Spartanburg County, the report states.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the deceased men.
Their deaths remain under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
