Two men killed, one injured in Orangeburg; investigation continues into shootings

Two men were shot to death and another was injured on Tuesday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office statement.

As of late Wednesday, investigators were still working on determining a motive or who fired weapons, Maj. Rene Williams said.

The incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Redd Road in Orangeburg.

When deputies arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old who lived at the Redd Road home was found in the driver’s seat of a 1999 green GMC Sierra pickup with gunshot wounds to his back, an incident report states.

Two females were talking to him.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies reported finding a black handgun in the truck’s glove compartment, the report states. They called for a wrecker to tow the truck to the sheriff’s office impound lot.

Deputies also found a deceased, 43-year-old Orangeburg man with a gunshot wound to the forehead lying near the far right side of a mobile home, the report states.

He had a small black handgun beside him, according to the report.