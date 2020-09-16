Two men charged in shooting incidents; one suspect accused of firing at Orangeburg County deputies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more men have been arrested in connection with separate shooting incidents that occurred last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“By their actions, they seem to think they are above the law or that it doesn’t apply to them,” Ravenell said. “For endangering the lives of my deputies and that of the citizens of this community, we’ve got some hard lessons they’re about to learn and we don’t mind giving them years to learn these lessons.”

Tyrick Gaffney, 21, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and also an enhancement of an attempted murder charge, criminal conspiracy and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime in two different shooting incidents.

Dion Robinson, 18, is charged with 15 counts of attempted murder in two different shooting incidents.

In Robinson’s charges, 14 of the 15 attempted murder charges come from an incident involving a Graham Street home.

Someone shot at the Graham Street home on the evening of Sept. 6. Multiple occupants were inside.

About an hour later, residents at another Graham Street home reported their home was shot at, which accounts for Robinson’s 15th charge of attempted murder.