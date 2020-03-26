Two men charged in Holly Hill death; suspect reported burglary days after shooting

Two Holly Hill men are accused of killing 18-year-old Riquez Jayonte Williams on Monday night.

Daniel Diondre Bell, 24, of 1052 Rush Street, and Raynard McRae Gardner Jr., 21, of 785 Coach Road, have been charged with murder by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest warrants allege that the men “conspired and planned to shoot one Riquez Jaynote Williams, causing his death.”

Warrants state that a witness identified the men in a photo lineup.

A concerned citizen called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Monday after seeing an unresponsive Williams in the driver’s seat of a gray Chevrolet Impala on Rush Street.

Investigators found a spent shell casing on the 1300 block of Rush Street.

The sheriff’s office believes that Gardner and Bell made plans to rob Williams. They allegedly ambushed Williams a few blocks away from where he was discovered and he was able to drive away.

Gardner called the sheriff’s office to report a burglary later in the week, according to an incident report.