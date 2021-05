Two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting incident on Tuesday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker.

The shooting occurred at 3:58 p.m. at the corner of Alva Street and Goff Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials believe there may have been a disagreement between two groups, Walker said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Walker thanked the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety for its assistance at the scene.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 0