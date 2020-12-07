Two injured in Orangeburg shooting incidents

Two men were shot in two separate incidents in Orangeburg on Friday, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident reports.
In the first incident, a 19-year-old Orangeburg man was shot inside of a Wannamaker Street home. He’s not sure if it was intentional or accidental, the report states.
Officers spoke with the injured man at the Regional Medical Center around 7:30 p.m.
The man told officers he and his friends were buying and smoking “weed” and showing their guns to each other, the report said.
Someone was playing with their 9mm Taurus handgun and somehow the safety on the gun became disabled, the report states.
The man remembered a flash and smoke. Then he fell to the floor.
He wasn’t sure who transported him to the hospital. He had a gunshot wound to his shoulder and a broken arm.
In the second incident, a Lancaster Street man told officers that someone shot a visitor from Cordova.
The man said he and a friend were sitting in the living room when the visitor knocked on the door at about 8 p.m.
His friend opened the door.
The visitor asked his friend, “You got something for me?” the report states.
The friend replied, “You want it?”
The visitor said, “Yes.”
A few seconds later, the man heard a gunshot and the visitor limped into the kitchen yelling, “Take me to the hospital!” the report said.
The man claims his friend fled the Lancaster Street house. Someone passing by the residence took the visitor to the hospital.
An officer collected a bullet from the dining room floor.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
Two other shootings in the city didn’t result in any injuries. They were:
• Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, a concerned citizen reported shots were fired near the apartments on Malibu Drive.
Officers recovered shell casings from the ground in front of two of the apartment units.
• The owner of the Southern Lodge on Chestnut Street reported hearing three to four gunshots in the parking lot around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
When officers checked it out, one of the hotel guests reported a man was shooting at a cat that jumped into a green Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot.
Officers then located an unspent 9mm bullet under another guest’s window. When officers spoke with that guest, she told them that she heard gunshots but didn’t know anything about what happened.
Near a room where two other guests stayed, officers located two 9mm shell casings.
Those guests said someone had been shooting at a raccoon.
These incidents remain under investigation.
