Two injured in Orangeburg shooting incidents

Two men were shot in two separate incidents in Orangeburg on Friday, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident reports.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old Orangeburg man was shot inside of a Wannamaker Street home. He’s not sure if it was intentional or accidental, the report states.

Officers spoke with the injured man at the Regional Medical Center around 7:30 p.m.

The man told officers he and his friends were buying and smoking “weed” and showing their guns to each other, the report said.

Someone was playing with their 9mm Taurus handgun and somehow the safety on the gun became disabled, the report states.

The man remembered a flash and smoke. Then he fell to the floor.

He wasn’t sure who transported him to the hospital. He had a gunshot wound to his shoulder and a broken arm.

In the second incident, a Lancaster Street man told officers that someone shot a visitor from Cordova.

The man said he and a friend were sitting in the living room when the visitor knocked on the door at about 8 p.m.

His friend opened the door.