Two face methamphetamine charges in Calhoun County

Two Lexington County residents are each facing a drug trafficking charge following a traffic stop in Calhoun County.

Ashlie Nicole Lamson, 33, of 154 Beefcliff Lane, Lexington, and Robert Daniel McGuffin, 41, of 536 Make Street, Swansea, are each facing one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sgt. David Martin reported seeing their vehicle driving left of center multiple times on Kennerly Road on Tuesday morning.

He conducted a traffic stop near Bull Swamp Road.

McGuffin, the driver, was acting nervous by “playing with a fidget spinner attached to his telephone and moving around in his seat for no apparent reason,” a sheriff’s office incident report said.

The report said Lamson placed her hands between her legs near the zipper of her pants.

Lamson and McGuffin were ordered out of the vehicle.

Lamson allegedly removed two clear sandwich bags – one containing 28 grams of methamphetamine and the other containing 29 grams – from her pants.