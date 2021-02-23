Two face methamphetamine charges in Calhoun County

Two Lexington County residents are each facing a drug trafficking charge following a traffic stop in Calhoun County.
Ashlie Nicole Lamson, 33, of 154 Beefcliff Lane, Lexington, and Robert Daniel McGuffin, 41, of 536 Make Street, Swansea, are each facing one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sgt. David Martin reported seeing their vehicle driving left of center multiple times on Kennerly Road on Tuesday morning.
He conducted a traffic stop near Bull Swamp Road.
McGuffin, the driver, was acting nervous by “playing with a fidget spinner attached to his telephone and moving around in his seat for no apparent reason,” a sheriff’s office incident report said.
The report said Lamson placed her hands between her legs near the zipper of her pants.
Lamson and McGuffin were ordered out of the vehicle.
Lamson allegedly removed two clear sandwich bags – one containing 28 grams of methamphetamine and the other containing 29 grams – from her pants.
The report also claims that McGuffin had a folded piece of paper containing one half-gram of methamphetamine in his pocket.
In the front passenger’s side door pocket, officers found two glass smoking pipes with residue in each bowl and a tightly folded one dollar bill containing a half-gram of methamphetamine, the report claims.
Deputies also claimed they found two small plastic baggies in Lamson’s wallet. One of the baggies contained 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and the other contained just under a half-gram.
Deputies allegedly found a black medical bag containing unused syringes, two syringes loaded with an unknown liquid and a small bag containing 3.2 grams of methamphetamine.
A set of digital scales was in the center console, according to the report.
The total amount of methamphetamine allegedly seized is 62.9 grams.
If convicted of trafficking in methamphetamine greater than 28 grams but less than 100 grams, they each face three to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $25,000.
