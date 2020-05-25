Two die in crash; vehicle hit Holly Hill Observer office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Holly Hill men died Sunday night after their vehicle crashed into a downtown office building, according to Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the men.

Detter said an officer was sitting in a patrol vehicle just outside of the town limits when he clocked two vehicles traveling around 100 mph on Old State Road.

The officer did not initiate a pursuit but attempted to locate the vehicles, Detter said.

Within moments, an officer discovered that a green Honda crashed. It came to a rest on Gardner Boulevard, where it intersects with Old State Road.

The officer discovered one of the deceased occupants ejected from the vehicle and lying on the roadway across from The Holly Hill Observer and The Santee Striper newspaper office at 8628 Old State Road.

The other deceased occupant was discovered in the vehicle, he said.

“He was found in the back seat, but he could’ve been the driver or could’ve been the passenger. I don’t know,” Detter said.