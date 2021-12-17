Two dead in Orangeburg shooting incident

Two young males are dead following a Friday evening shooting incident, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the side yard of a Belleville Road home in Orangeburg. The home is at the intersection of Coleman Avenue.

Williams said deputies arrived at the scene within minutes.

The shooting doesn’t appear to be random, but a motive hasn’t been determined, Williams said.

No suspects are in custody in Friday’s fatal shooting.

Three people have been shot to death in the Orangeburg area since Monday.

Richard Bull, 39, of St. Matthews, died Monday from a gunshot wound to his upper body on Stilton Road.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced Robert Hayward, 42, of Malibu Drive, Orangeburg, is charged with murder in Bull’s death. Hayward remains jailed, without bond, at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

