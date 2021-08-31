Two-county chase ends in Eutawville pond; suspect taken into custody after 2nd chase

As they were discussing the chase, they saw the suspect drive past them in a white Ford F-150 truck towards the Diversion Canal, according to a BCSO incident report.

They attempted to stop the truck, but it sped away. Authorities claim the F-150 reached 95 mph before turning onto St. Julian Drive.

The driver lost control of the truck, but recovered and allegedly continued to drive onto S.C. Highway 45, then back on Ranger Road and back toward the bait and tackle shop where officers first saw him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies deployed spike strips just before the shop.

The truck struck the spikes and kept going through several plowed fields before turning down a small road through the woods, the BCSO report states.

The road ended and the driver took off on foot, the report said.

Deputies chased him through a wooded area and told him they would use a stun gun.

Just surrendered to deputies, the report said.

The only damage to the truck was three deflated tires. The officers claim neither they nor Just were injured in the chase.

Just has a lengthy list of convictions dating back to July 1991, when he was 19.