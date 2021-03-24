Two charged in Denmark shooting; one suspect was among the 3 injured

Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting incident that left three people injured on March 12.

One of the suspects was among the injured.

Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said Brian Stukes, 32, and Austin Williams, 23, have been charged with one count each of attempted murder and assault by mob.

Officers took the two Denmark suspects into custody on Wednesday afternoon, Grimes said. They are housed at the Bamberg County Detention Center and are scheduled for bond hearings on Thursday.

Williams was among the three men who were injured by gunfire in the incident that took place at 793 Detailing, an auto detailing business located at 4925 Carolina Highway, Grimes said.

Each of the injured men were airlifted to Prisma Health in Columbia.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although Williams is out of the hospital, two others remain hospitalized and are undergoing treatment for the injuries they sustained, Grimes said.

Details of those injuries weren’t available.

The shooting incident occurred at about 1 p.m. It likely stemmed from a fight and multiple parties fired weapons at some point during the incident, Grimes said.