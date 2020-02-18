Two bodies found in home; pair likely died of natural causes, Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says

A man and woman discovered in a Eutaw Springs home on Feb. 12 likely died of natural causes, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Carol Hodge, 64, was found deceased inside of the Battlefield Drive home along with a man whose identity isn’t being released as his next-of-kin hasn’t yet been notified, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said. The man was 56, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Fogle said the causes of death will likely be ruled as natural, but toxicology results are pending.

According to the incident report, the woman’s daughter reached out to a neighbor after not being able to reach her mother for three days.

The neighbor went to the home where Hodge and the man lived and noticed that the front door was ajar, the report states.

The neighbor discovered Hodge lying in a chair and the man was in the rear bathroom.

Hodge’s daughter told deputies that her mother had heart conditions, relying heavily on a pacemaker and defibrillator, the report states.

Hodge also had neuropathy, according to what her daughter told a deputy.

Deputies didn’t notice any visible injuries to Hodge or the man.