Two accused of shooting at Orangeburg home

Two men are accused of shooting at an Orangeburg home.

“I just said it yesterday when we had another arrest like these, same thing, shooting at someone’s house: If we have to come after you one at a time, we will,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.

Trevon Dixon, 17, and Terion Furtick, 20, have each been charged with four counts of attempted murder. Each count carries up to 30 years in prison if they’re convicted.

Furtick was further charged with possession of a stolen vehicle from a previous incident.

A Dunkirk Court resident reported she and three relatives were asleep when she heard gunshots striking the house at 11:30 p.m. May 27.

Security video from the residence showed a red Ford Fusion approaching the home. Three males leaned out of the vehicle’s windows and opened fire.

The two Orangeburg men were in court on Friday where bond was denied on each.

Ravenell said anyone else involved in shootings may go to sleep, “but you’d better keep one eye open.”

