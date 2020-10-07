 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two accused of killing person in Blackville robbery
0 comments
alert

Two accused of killing person in Blackville robbery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SLED logo

Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division took two Blackville men into custody Tuesday in connection with the Sept. 8 robbery of the Corner Stop 10 convenience store in Blackville that left one person dead.

Jason Jarmez Smith, 23, was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Shemar McKay Donaldson, 19, was charged with murder and armed robbery.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Blackville Police Department.

Both men were booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Highway Patrol finds gunshot victim at crash site
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News