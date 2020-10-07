Two accused of killing person in Blackville robbery

Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division took two Blackville men into custody Tuesday in connection with the Sept. 8 robbery of the Corner Stop 10 convenience store in Blackville that left one person dead.

Jason Jarmez Smith, 23, was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Shemar McKay Donaldson, 19, was charged with murder and armed robbery.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Blackville Police Department.

Both men were booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0