Two accused of growing marijuana; helicopter searches lead to Orangeburg County charges

Two men are facing one count each of first-offense manufacturing marijuana, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.
The charges followed a two-week marijuana eradication operation by the sheriff’s office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
During the effort, officers destroyed one liquor still near Holly Hill and a total 40 marijuana plants in Eutawville and Vance.
Jermaine Ramon Small, 30, of 428 Torrington Road, Eutawville, allegedly admitted to growing 26 marijuana plants at his home, according to his warrant.
Benjamin Joseph Padula, 37, of 355 Noel Drive, Vance, allegedly admitted he was growing five marijuana plants at his residence, his warrant states.
The men were taken into custody on July 14 after SLED agents and sheriff’s office investigators reported spotting marijuana plants from a helicopter, according to their warrants.
The agencies also allegedly found six marijuana plants growing at a Pineland Street property in Vance on July 14 and three marijuana plants growing at a Porcher Avenue property in the town limits of Eutawville on July 21. They seized those plants as well.
“No suspects have been associated with these plants,” Williams said Tuesday.
In addition, investigators found a liquor still on Toney Bay Road, just outside of Holly Hill, on Wednesday.
Williams said the still was in a wooded area. No suspects have been associated with the still.
“The still and associated equipment were destroyed,” Williams said.
If Padula and Small are convicted, they each face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
