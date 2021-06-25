Two accused of catalytic converter theft in Orangeburg County

Two Berkeley County residents are facing charges in connection with the theft of catalytic converters in Orangeburg County.

The suspects are charged in two separate, unrelated cases.

Danzel Mazyck, 29, of 1173 Unity Road, St. Stephen, is facing charges in the theft of catalytic converters from Sunshine Auto Salvage on Dec. 16, 2020.

Those charges include petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less, possession of tools capable of being used in a crime, injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals and possession of stolen nonferrous metals.

Ashley Nicole Just, 25, of 248 Lewis Trail Road, Cross, is facing charges in a March 13 incident.

Those charges include possession of nonferrous metals, petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less, second-degree non-violent burglary and two counts each of both financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud valued more than $500 in less than a six-month period.

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, Mazyck, along with two other co-defendants, allegedly went into the “you pick” yard of Sunshine Auto Salvage, located at 1105 Southland Road.