Two accused of Bamberg County vehicle break-ins

Two men allegedly had a sawed-off shotgun while committing other crimes, according to a release from the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 17, the sheriff’s office responded to a call about a break-in at Chris’ Auto in Olar.

The property owners were checking their property when they discovered that someone had forced entry by ramming a fence at their storage shop. A report was taken and units cleared from the scene.

A few hours later, the sheriff’s office received a second call about a possible burglary in progress at the same business.

After the initial break-in attempt, the owners had purchased and installed surveillance cameras on their property.

Shortly thereafter, they received an alert that someone was on their property. Their camera showed a Ford Explorer parked in the back of their property.

When the business owners arrived at their business, they allegedly discovered two males in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

One male subject ran off into the woods and the other subject was detained by the property owners at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.