Two accused in Bamberg County trailer theft that turned violent

Someone fired shots at a Bamberg County family on Sunday after they discovered their trailer was being stolen.

Now two people accused of having a stolen trailer in Orangeburg County are facing Bamberg County charges.

Christopher O’Neal Lee Baughman, 28, has been charged with two counts of assault/attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, one count of kidnapping, one count of weapons possession/stolen pistol and one count of malicious injury to personal property, value $10,000 or more.

Tara Sharee Williams, 30, has been charged with two counts of assault/attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, one count of kidnapping and one count of possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base.

The charges stem from an early Sunday incident on Platt Road outside of Denmark, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

A family woke up to the sound of loud crashes outside their home.

When the homeowner went outside, he discovered that a red Dodge Ram crashed into the family’s vehicles, rendering them immobile.