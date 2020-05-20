Two accused in Bamberg County trailer theft that turned violent

Someone fired shots at a Bamberg County family on Sunday after they discovered their trailer was being stolen.
Now two people accused of having a stolen trailer in Orangeburg County are facing Bamberg County charges.
Christopher O’Neal Lee Baughman, 28, has been charged with two counts of assault/attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, one count of kidnapping, one count of weapons possession/stolen pistol and one count of malicious injury to personal property, value $10,000 or more.
Tara Sharee Williams, 30, has been charged with two counts of assault/attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, one count of kidnapping and one count of possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base.
The charges stem from an early Sunday incident on Platt Road outside of Denmark, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
A family woke up to the sound of loud crashes outside their home.
When the homeowner went outside, he discovered that a red Dodge Ram crashed into the family’s vehicles, rendering them immobile.
A person in the Ram truck allegedly fired numerous shots at the family.
The truck left the property at a high rate of speed carrying a stolen 16-foot trailer with numerous items of stolen property, including power tools.
A short while later, Chief Deputy Ben Hay was following a potential lead in the case when he discovered a red Dodge Ram on fire across the bridges on Highway 321.
It appeared that someone punctured a fuel line in an attempt to escape earlier and the vehicle caught on fire, the release said. The stolen 16-foot trailer was not located.
Bond was denied on Baughman and Williams as they were deemed a danger to the community.
On May 14, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Baughman and Williams were each charged with receiving stolen goods with a value of more than $10,000.
The sheriff’s office also recovered a work trailer with at least $15,000 in work equipment that was stolen from a Georgia business.
Bond was set at $10,000 each in the Orangeburg County case.
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to locate the stolen trailer, which has a wooden box. Please call 803-245-3018 or 803-245-3000 if you have more information.
