TVs, sneakers stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone kicked open the front door of an Orangeburg home and stole several items.
The owner returned to his Usha Court home on Sunday to find his front door open and the following items missing: a 65-inch Samsung television, a 55-inch Phillips television and two pairs of white sneakers.
The value of the stolen items is $1,450.
In other reports:
• A 2002 blue E-Z-GO was stolen from a Shillings Bridge Road residence in Orangeburg on Sunday.
The value of the golf cart is $5,000.
• A Slab Landing Road homeowner in Cope reported on Monday that someone stole his air conditioning unit and heat pump.
The value of the unit is $3,400.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone stole the following items from a Stanley Street home in Orangeburg on Monday: a red HP laptop computer, a 27-inch Roku computer screen and $700 in cash.
The value of the stolen items is $2,700.
