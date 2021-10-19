TVs, sneakers stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone kicked open the front door of an Orangeburg home and stole several items.

The owner returned to his Usha Court home on Sunday to find his front door open and the following items missing: a 65-inch Samsung television, a 55-inch Phillips television and two pairs of white sneakers.

The value of the stolen items is $1,450.

In other reports:

• A 2002 blue E-Z-GO was stolen from a Shillings Bridge Road residence in Orangeburg on Sunday.

The value of the golf cart is $5,000.

• A Slab Landing Road homeowner in Cope reported on Monday that someone stole his air conditioning unit and heat pump.

The value of the unit is $3,400.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole the following items from a Stanley Street home in Orangeburg on Monday: a red HP laptop computer, a 27-inch Roku computer screen and $700 in cash.

The value of the stolen items is $2,700.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.