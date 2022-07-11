Turner’s parents now part of restraining order

Walt and Jennifer Turner, parents of Bowen Gray Turner, are now part of the restraining order prohibiting them from contacting the families of his assault victim and two accusers.

Michael Culler, who represents Walt and Jennifer Turner in the matter, addressed the court during the Monday morning hearing via telephone, saying, “They have no problem with the no-contact order.”

“Mr. Turner did call, or tried to contact Mr. (Karl) Stoller, he admitted that. It was not at the behest of anyone, but a father very concerned about his son. It was inappropriate and we understand that and we certainly agree with the restraining order,” Culler said.

Circuit Judge Roger Young signed the amended permanent restraining order.

Bowen Turner, 19, pleaded guilty on April 8 to first-degree assault and battery instead of his original charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation.

He was 16 when he assaulted Chloe Bess at a party in Orangeburg County on June 2, 2019.

Sarah Ford, of the S.C. Victim Assistance Network, asked the court in late April to include Walt and Jennifer Turner in the restraining order after Karl and Michelle Stoller allegedly received three phone calls from one of Bowen Turner’s parents or some persons who claimed to call on his behalf following the April 8 sentencing hearing.

The order prohibits the Turners from contacting the 19-year-old Orangeburg man’s victim, Chloe Bess and her parents. It also prohibits the Turners from contacting an unnamed Calhoun County accuser and her family and Karl and Michelle Stoller and their family.

Dallas Hayes Stoller, 20, died of a self-inflicted wound on Nov. 14, 2021. She’d accused Bowen Turner of raping her on Oct. 7, 2018, in Bamberg County. The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped his first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge following Dallas Stoller’s death.

A third accuser claimed Bowen Turner raped her in Calhoun County in 2018, but the S.C. Law Enforcement Division did not file any charges in that case.

Bowen Turner is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon for his probation-revocation hearing. He is represented by public defender Jason Turnblad.

According to S.C. Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole certified hearing officer Toyya Williams, Bowen Turner violated his probation on May 8 by consuming alcohol and not paying court fees.

He’s also been charged with public disorderly conduct in the May 8 incident, when officers claim to have found him staggering in North Road.

If the court revokes Bowen Turner’s probation, he will likely serve the remainder of his sentence in jail.