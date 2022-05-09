 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Turner, on probation for assaulting female, facing disorderly conduct charge

An Orangeburg man on probation for assaulting a female is facing a new charge.

Bowen Turner, 19, was charged Monday with disorderly conduct, according to the Orangeburg County First Judicial Circuit Public Index. He posted a $257.50 cash bond.

Under the bond requirements, Turner is required to get permission to leave the state and must appear in court as required.

In a deal with prosecutors, Turner was allowed to plead guilty in April to first-degree assault and battery instead of his original charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was then sentenced to five years of probation and was not required to register as a sex offender unless he violates probation during those five years.

Turner was also accused of raping a different female on Oct. 7, 2018 in Bamberg County. She took her life on Nov. 14, 2021 and the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped that criminal sexual conduct charge.

This story will be updated.

Bowen Gray Turner

Turner

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES
Two shot at pub, report says

Two men were shot at an Orangeburg pub just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

