Turner appeals guilty verdict, sentence

Bowen Gray Turner, who’s in prison for violating the terms of his probation, is appealing both his guilty verdict and the court’s sentence.

Turner, 19, of Jackson Drive in Orangeburg, pleaded guilty on July 13 to violating the terms of his probation.

Roger M. Young Sr. sentenced Turner to prison. He’s expected to serve about a year.

Young also required Turner to register as a sex offender, but he’s not yet on the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s online sex offender registry.

Turner’s attorney, assistant public defender Jason Turnblad, filed an appeal to the S.C. Court of Appeals on July 19. He has not yet filed details about why Turner’s appealing.

Turner initially pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery on April 8. He was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

That charge stems from his assault of Chloe Bess at an Orangeburg party on June 2, 2019. Turner was 16 at the time.

Now-retired Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Turner under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation.

Dennis stipulated that if Turner violated any of the special conditions of his probation, he’d be required to register as a sex offender and his probation would be revoked.

Turner was arrested on North Road on May 8. Deputies found an intoxicated Turner staggering and smelling of alcohol.