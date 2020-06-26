You are the owner of this article.
Trucker dies in crash on Interstate 26
Trucker dies in crash on Interstate 26

A Friday morning collision in Orangeburg County on Interstate 26 claimed the life of a trucker, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Tidwell said a 2000 Sterling tractor trailer was traveling westbound on I-26 near mile marker 165 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree at 7:12 a.m.

He said the driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s name.

To date, there have been 413 highway fatalities this year on South Carolina’s highways.

There have been 13 fatal crashes in Orangeburg County so far this year. That’s five fewer fatalities during the same time period last year.

There haven’t been any fatal collisions in Bamberg and Calhoun counties this year.

Person killed in crash near Holly Hill

During the same time period last year, Calhoun County had two fatal crashes and Bamberg County didn’t have any.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

