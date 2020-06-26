Trucker dies in crash on Interstate 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Friday morning collision in Orangeburg County on Interstate 26 claimed the life of a trucker, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Tidwell said a 2000 Sterling tractor trailer was traveling westbound on I-26 near mile marker 165 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree at 7:12 a.m.

He said the driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s name.

To date, there have been 413 highway fatalities this year on South Carolina’s highways.

There have been 13 fatal crashes in Orangeburg County so far this year. That’s five fewer fatalities during the same time period last year.

There haven’t been any fatal collisions in Bamberg and Calhoun counties this year.

During the same time period last year, Calhoun County had two fatal crashes and Bamberg County didn’t have any.

