Truck tires, rims stolen from Holly Hill business

She looked outside and saw a female stabbing the front driver and back passenger tires on her vehicle, the report said.

The woman ran outside to confront female, but the female drove away from the scene.

The woman said she and the female each have a child by the same person, according to the report.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Cameron woman reported her red Honda Civic was stolen Tuesday night from the parking lot of the Orangeburg Mall.

The woman arrived at the mall about 10:10 p.m. When she prepared to leave about 30 minutes later, the vehicle was gone.

The woman said she left the car key in the vehicle and the vehicle's door unlocked, according to the incident report.

The value of the vehicle is $5,000.

In a separate incident, someone broke into an Elliott Street residence Saturday night.

The items stolen include a silver iPad, a gold Flip 5 speaker and a Motorola Power 8 Plus cellphone. The items are valued at about $1,720.

