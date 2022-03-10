Truck stolen in Santee

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 1994 red and white Chevrolet Silverado parked at a Tee Vee Road home in Santee early Wednesday morning, according to an incident report.

The owner left the truck unlocked and the keys under the seat cover, the report said.

He heard the sound of his truck’s engine starting around 4 a.m. When he looked outside, someone was driving the truck out of the driveway and turning left.

The value of the truck is $2,000.

