Truck, HVAC units, tools stolen

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a truck, two new HVAC units and several tools in North.
Employees of 3PM Inc., located at 3788 Whetstone Road, reported the theft on Monday, just before 8 a.m.
They noticed a 2007 white Mitsubishi FE box truck, which contained two Trane HVAC units, missing.
In addition, they noticed that someone had broken into and stole tools out of a 2008 white Chevrolet 3500 service truck and a 2007 red and white Chevrolet 5500 box truck.
The following tools were stolen: a Milwaukee battery, a RIDGID tool tray with drill, a Milwaukee skill saw, a Bosch hammer drill, a RIDGID flashlight, an insulation pump, a Milwaukee hog drill, a DeWalt nail gun, a Milwaukee tool bag with drill and impact and two truck keys.
The value of the stolen items is $56,310.
In other reports:
- Someone stole the catalytic converter from a Ford F350 belonging to Family Health Center.
It was parked at the business, located at 3310 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.
An employee reported the theft on Monday just after 8 a.m.
The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
- On Sunday, someone stole a woman’s purse containing $4,000 from her deck on Santee Drive in Santee.
She reported the theft on Monday.
The woman’s purse and cash is valued at $4,115.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Officers arrested Marshall Cornelius Demby Jr., 29, of 1346 Glover St., on Monday.
He’s charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.
Officers claim they located a stolen 2020 GMC U-Haul cargo van at his residence.
The incident report alleges that the van was rented on March 1 in Wilmington, Delaware, and the person who rented it was supposed to have returned it the next day.
If convicted, Demby faces a court fine and up to 10 years in prison.
