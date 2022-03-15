 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck, HVAC units, tools stolen

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a truck, two new HVAC units and several tools in North.

Employees of 3PM Inc., located at 3788 Whetstone Road, reported the theft on Monday, just before 8 a.m.

They noticed a 2007 white Mitsubishi FE box truck, which contained two Trane HVAC units, missing.

In addition, they noticed that someone had broken into and stole tools out of a 2008 white Chevrolet 3500 service truck and a 2007 red and white Chevrolet 5500 box truck.

The following tools were stolen: a Milwaukee battery, a RIDGID tool tray with drill, a Milwaukee skill saw, a Bosch hammer drill, a RIDGID flashlight, an insulation pump, a Milwaukee hog drill, a DeWalt nail gun, a Milwaukee tool bag with drill and impact and two truck keys.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man claims girlfriend choked him

The value of the stolen items is $56,310.

In other reports:

  • Someone stole the catalytic converter from a Ford F350 belonging to Family Health Center.

It was parked at the business, located at 3310 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.

An employee reported the theft on Monday just after 8 a.m.

The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

  • On Sunday, someone stole a woman’s purse containing $4,000 from her deck on Santee Drive in Santee.

She reported the theft on Monday.

The woman’s purse and cash is valued at $4,115.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Officers arrested Marshall Cornelius Demby Jr., 29, of 1346 Glover St., on Monday.

He’s charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.

Officers claim they located a stolen 2020 GMC U-Haul cargo van at his residence.

TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

The incident report alleges that the van was rented on March 1 in Wilmington, Delaware, and the person who rented it was supposed to have returned it the next day.

If convicted, Demby faces a court fine and up to 10 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

