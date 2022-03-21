Truck driver accused of ramming golf cart; Eutawville man facing attempted murder charge

A 63-year-old Eutawville man is accused of trying to kill a man who was driving his ex-girlfriend around in a golf cart.

William Charles Barnes Jr., of 346 Rodeo Drive, is charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property and two counts of first-degree assault and battery.

The charges stem from a March 13 incident in the parking lot of Bell’s Marina, located at 12907 Old Number Six Highway at Eutaw Springs.

Barnes is accused of using his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado to ram the back of a golf cart carrying his ex-girlfriend and the man who was driving, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The driver of the golf cart told his passenger to flee. She went inside the nearby convenience store.

The golf cart driver claimed the man in the truck then drove around to the front of the store and attempted to hit him in the golf cart again.

The golf cart driver was positioned behind a metal and concrete post in the parking lot for protection, the report states.

When the truck stopped, the driver allegedly got out while holding a long object.

The golf cart driver armed himself with a four-foot level, the report said.

The two men exchanged words.

When deputies spoke with the truck driver at his home, he allegedly admitted that he exited his truck with a golf club, but denied trying to kill anyone.

He allegedly told deputies, “I’m not like that. I was just going to scare him,” the report states.

A deputy asked the suspect about a motive.

Barnes allegedly said, “He took my wife and I’m just tired.”

Deputies confirmed that the truck driver and female golf cart passenger weren’t ever married, but had dated each other.

The truck driver claimed the driver of the golf cart shattered a rear passenger window on his pickup.

None of the parties requested medical attention.

The sheriff’s office took Barnes into custody on Friday. He may appear before a circuit judge at a later date for bond consideration.

If convicted, Barnes faces up to 30 years in prison.

